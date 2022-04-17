Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$5.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.51. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. Analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4296225 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.