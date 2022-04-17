SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 in the last ninety days. 86.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SecureWorks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

