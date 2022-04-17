SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $43.30 million and $14.34 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00112026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

