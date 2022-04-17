Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 59.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $171.25 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

