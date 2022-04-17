Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will report $13.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $69.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $106.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

