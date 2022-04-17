Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 110,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SERA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SERA opened at $2.28 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 630,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 56,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

