SharedStake Market Cap Reaches $5,800.04 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $5,800.04 and $124.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045389 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.67 or 0.07620662 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,246.09 or 0.99946278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050113 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

