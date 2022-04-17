Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.