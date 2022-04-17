Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

SJR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,687,000 after purchasing an additional 508,663 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.