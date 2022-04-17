Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

