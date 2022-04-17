Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $251,513.25

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $251,513.25 and $3,309.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.78 or 0.07555660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.64 or 1.00023758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00054092 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

