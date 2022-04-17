Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Declines By 47.0%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KRKR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 14,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,576. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

