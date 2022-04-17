Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Declines By 49.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 4,300 ($56.03) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.61) to GBX 3,600 ($46.91) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 3,050 ($39.74) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,053.71.

OTCMKTS NGLOY remained flat at $$27.43 during trading on Friday. 187,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

