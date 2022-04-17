Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Grows By 94.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOTVF. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Ascot Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

