Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Grows By 94.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 492,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOTVF. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

