Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Declines By 48.6%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LND traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 646,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $428.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.96.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.27 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 33.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

