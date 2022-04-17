Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Declines By 29.7%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,230,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 47,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,043,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 2,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,665,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,610,075 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 64,654,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,342,788. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

