Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 54.2%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
CRBU opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $32.65.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.
About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.