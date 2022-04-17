Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Decreases By 43.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLLNY stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.83) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

