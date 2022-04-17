Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreases By 46.7%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CLSD opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

