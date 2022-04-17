Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreases By 46.7%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CLSD opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.73.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
