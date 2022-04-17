Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Drops By 48.5%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

