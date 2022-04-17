Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Declines By 50.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $19.74 on Friday. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

