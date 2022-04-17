Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declines By 50.0%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 292,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 286,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,138. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

