Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Decreases By 45.7%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 357,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.27% of Cypress Environmental Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,495. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.