Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Expands By 47.4%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

