Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Drops By 33.3%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,594. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

