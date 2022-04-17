Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Grows By 59.4%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EKTAY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 39,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

EKTAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

