Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Declines By 34.3%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

EMR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

