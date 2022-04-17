Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Increases By 78.5%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 778,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE EPAM traded down $17.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.06. 664,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,327. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.45.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.