Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Decreases By 47.3%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GLMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
