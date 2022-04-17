Short Interest in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Increases By 56.8%

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:GWII remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. 1,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508. Good Works II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $21,410,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,641,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,924,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

