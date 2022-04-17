Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Rises By 60.0%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HMMR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 29,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,703. Hammer Technology has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

