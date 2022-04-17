Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Drops By 36.7%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,332,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 3,686,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,831.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IVBXF remained flat at $$3.28 during trading hours on Friday. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

