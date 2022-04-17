Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Drops By 38.2%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

