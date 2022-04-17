Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Declines By 40.5%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KRBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 10,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,341. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.