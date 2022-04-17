Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Declines By 40.5%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
KRBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 10,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,341. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.
