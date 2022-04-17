Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Increases By 59.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,500.5 days.

Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.20 during trading hours on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Knight Equity reduced their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

