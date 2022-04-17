Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Grows By 60.5%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.10. 448,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,507. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($739.13) to €700.00 ($760.87) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.67.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

