Short Interest in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Rises By 71.6%

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,770,000 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 16,180,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mandiant by 712.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.35. 8,740,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,531. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.