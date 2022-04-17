Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Declines By 49.1%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC remained flat at $$21.36 during midday trading on Friday. 2,598,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,015. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

