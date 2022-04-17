Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 42.1%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRKR remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,385. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

