Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Increases By 88.0%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mind Cure Health stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

