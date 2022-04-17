Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Grows By 41.5%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.0 days.

Shares of Mullen Group stock remained flat at $$10.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

