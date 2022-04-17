Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declines By 50.2%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NC traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $46.50. 29,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.