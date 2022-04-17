Short Interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rises By 51.9%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Natera stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,419. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

