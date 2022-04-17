Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Grows By 92.0%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $34.37 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

