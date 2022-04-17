Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Rises By 47.8%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $37.00.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
