Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Rises By 60.0%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PACV remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 1,246,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.72.
About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)
