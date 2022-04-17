Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Grows By 52.6%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Population Health Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Population Health Investment by 29.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 959,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,417. Population Health Investment has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

