Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Decreases By 52.1%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,155. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

