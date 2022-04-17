Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Increases By 69.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEB stock remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.