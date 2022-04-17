Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Increases By 57.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.47. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

